OSWEGO – Jean A. Babcock, 90, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on January 30, 2022, at the Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Harry and Grace (LaClair) Lass and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She retired from the Food Services at Riley Elementary School.

For many years you could find Jean along with her husband Hank, brother-in-law Jack and sister, Eileen Saddington in their “spot” at the Oswego Farmer’s Market.

Jean will be remembered for all the care she gave to her siblings, husband, and daughter during their time of need, and for many a delicious meal, you would find at her table. She always enjoyed the time spent with her children and especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three sons, Timothy Babcock of Scriba, David Babcock of Old Forge, Gary (Chris) Babcock of Oswego, seven grandchildren, Michael, Nina, Carly, Elizabeth, Jill, Molly & Kerry, ten great-grandchildren, Robbie, Thomas, Owen, Jeanine, Juston, Lilli, Liam, Addison, Nikolai and Parker, nieces and nephews

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry O. Babcock, daughter, Jeanine Babcock, two sisters, Betty Dietz, Eileen Saddington, two brothers, Harold and Charles Lass.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related