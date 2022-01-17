OSWEGO – Lorraine R. Pagano (Raine), 80, a resident of Liverpool, New York, peacefully passed away on January 14, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family to be reunited with her beloved Joe.

Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and June (Hewitt) Jessmore and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. Lorraine was employed with General Electric in Syracuse, New York, for over 30 years. Raine loved a well manicured lawn and enjoyed working in her many flower gardens. She also liked entertaining at her cottage in Pillar Point.

In her later years, she loved going to Friday luncheons with her friends known as “The Fab Five.” Over the years Raine was blessed with scottie companions and most recently rescued her precious Fiona. She was an avid churchgoer and constantly prayed to Padre Pio.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Pagano, two sisters; Eileen Hannon and Helen Bracy, an infant brother, Richard Jessmore , sister-in-law Giovanna Brancato and her niece Karen Hannon.

Surviving are her sister Evelyn Knoop of Oswego, her brother-in-law, Santo (Terry) Pagano of Oswego, and brother-in-law Santo Brancato of Liverpool.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: Patricia Hannon, Thomas(Patti) Hannon, Maureen Hannon, Kevin(Regina) Hannon, Michele(Brad) Knoop-Kocher, Charles (Brenda) Bracy, Theresa (Bill) Somers, Dan Bracy, MaryJane(Tim) Collins, Joan (Tim) Lawton, Domenick Brancato, Carmela (Anthony) Maggi, Maria (Mark) Reiter. Many great and great-great nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

