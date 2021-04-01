SCRIBA, NY – Louise G. Snow, 89, a resident of Scriba passed away on March 29 at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Fulton N.Y., She was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Ernestine (Blunt) Mayer and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Golden Age Group of Scriba and was a volunteer at St. Luke’s Health Services.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Snow in 1986.

Surviving are her children, Dennis Snow of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Ronald Snow of Warners, Darlene Vincent of Oswego, two sisters, Marion Wyman of Oswego, Christine Galin of Rome, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Anyone attending the Mass needs to call CTGS at 315-343-2333 to register.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

Spring burial will be in Peck’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

