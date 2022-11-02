OSWEGO, NY – Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill in Oswego, New York, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff) Darr of Wisconsin, and Kimberly (Matt) Upcraft of Rochester, grandchildren Andrew (Erin), Michael (Kristin), Stephen (Marcie), Kyle, Aaron, Zachary and Dashiel, ten great-grandchildren and her feline companion for the last 8 years, Magoo.

She was predeceased by her husband Verne in 2012.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 -7:00 at the Dowdle Funeral Home, 154 East Fourth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Lycoming United Methodist Church, PO Box 51, Lycoming N.Y. 13093, or the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621, East Seneca St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...