OSWEGO – Mathew S. Perry, 52, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly at Unity Hospital in Greece New York, on April 27, 2022.

Mathew was a former employee at Laborer Local #214 and worked in Roofing and Asbestos at multiple companies in New York and Florida.

Mathew was a graduate of the Oswego High School and loved to go to the races with his brother and other family members every season. He also loved going to concerts with his brothers and friend when he had the time. He lived life to the fullest. He lived an active life and was always on the go.

Mathew’s loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on through organ and tissue donation which will touch countless others through this wonderful and selfless gift.

Mathew is survived by his beloved mother, Ann L. Perry, his best friend and brother, James Perry of Fulton, and his eldest loving brother, Timothy Perry of Oswego. niece, Jasmyne Perry, nephews, Timothy Perry Jr. and Shawn Perry, a great-nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Harvey Perry Jr. of Oswego.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

