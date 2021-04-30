SCRIBA, NY – Raejean J. Wallace, 64, a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on April 30 at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Vickery) Wallace and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

She was a homemaker and caregiver who enjoyed crafts, horseback riding and gardening. Raejean’s greatest treasures were her daughter and two grandchildren. She was a wonderful woman that would give anyone the shirt of her back. Her generosity and humor were two of her greatest traits

She was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Smith and Barbara Chatterton.

Surviving are her daughter, Ruth Wallace of Scriba, two grandchildren, Savannah and Trenton Wallace, three brothers, David Wallace, Richard (Gloria) Wallace, Douglas (Connie) Wallace, a sister, Michelle(Richard) Smith and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd. Anyone attending the Mass needs to call CTGS at 315-343-2333 to register. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Monday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

