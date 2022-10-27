OSWEGO – Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill.

He was the son of the late Anthony and Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.

Richard was a proud Navy veteran. He attended Oswego Schools and retired from Hammermill Paper Co., where he once served as president of the United International Paperworkers Union. While president of his union, he was instrumental in successfully negotiating a pension plan for his union coworkers, an accomplishment of which he was very proud.

Richard will be remembered for his love of family, compassion, and fondness for never having met a stranger. His retirement allowed him to enjoy his passion for reading and photography.

He is survived by his sister Joan (John) Taber and sister-in-law Betty (Jack) DeSantis, and the mother of his children, Mary Anderson of Oswego. He is also survived by his six children, Linda (Stan) Segal of Oswego, Michael (Kristen) DeSantis of Oswego, Marianne (Barry) Mullen of Fulton, David DeSantis of Oswego, John (Marguerite) DeSantis of Volney, and Karen (Chuck) Brown of New Symrna Beach, FL.

Loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Kristen (Kevin) Slimmer, Erin (Scott) Tucker, Ryan (Christy) DeSantis, Jessica Mullen, Chris (Amanda) Mullen, Matthew (Liz) DeSantis, Tim DeSantis, Shannon (Matt) Giles, Brandon DeSantis, Lauren (Justin) O’Keefe, Tyler (Chelsea) Brown and 25 great-grandchildren, along with his beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and provided by Dowdle Funeral Home.

