OSWEGO – Ruth Lillian Brower joined her family in Heaven on July 13, 2021, just a month shy of celebrating her 106th birthday, having passed away at home with her Godchild, Linda (Gary) Baker by her side.

She was the firstborn child and last survivor of five children born to Pearl (O’Brien) and Charles Weber.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Brower, and her sisters, Dorothy Griswold, Margaret (Beryl) Scruton, and Shirley Spano and one brother, Charles (Buster) Weber.

Ruth was a homemaker for many years following employment as a Clerk for Ames Iron Works of Oswego. She also served as a long time NYS Election Inspector and was a member of RSVP where she volunteered her service at the Human Concerns Center.

Ruth is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary’s Church, 103 West Seventh Street, Oswego, NY.

Visitation will commence from 10 10 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

She will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Cemetery following the service.

A special note of thanks is offered to Dr. Mark Humphrey and to the wonderful girls who provided loving care at the end of her life, Pam, Jennifer, Lacey, Kim, Carrie, Amber, Connie, Georgia, and Ashley, and to those who provided care throughout the past five years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s name to Aurora of CNY, 1065 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

