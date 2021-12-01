OSWEGO COUNTY – Steven Albert Baxter, 78, a loving husband, father, and loyal friend passed peacefully on November 20 with his family by his side.

He was born in Central Square, New York, on November 6, 1943, to the late John and Thelma (Boots) Baxter and was a graduate of the Paul V. Moore High School.

He was employed with Niagara Mohawk first in the Gas Department and then as a line foreman in the Electric Department.

Steve served as Vice President of the IBEW 478 and later he represented 1,200 members as President of the union.

He was a member of the Scriba Town Board for eight years and also was the Supervisor of the Town of Scriba.

He loved his ” cabin in the woods” in Brantingham, New York, where family and friends gathered to hunt, cook pancakes on the woodstove and play penny poker. He enjoyed playing golf in his retirement both in New York and at his home in Zephyrhills, Florida. 1955 to 57 Chevies were his signature cars.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years the former Bonnie Lamphere, his children, Elaine (Todd) Gilbert of Oswego, Amy Baxter of Dewitt, Joseph (Jen) Baxter of Dunkirk N.Y., grandchildren, Sean Gilbert, Gavin Gilbert, Carrie Gilbert, Albert Baxter, his sisters, Joyce Wisner, Linda Barnes, Karen Messinger, Kathy Sutton, Marilyn Burlingame, brothers, Jack Baxter, Edwin Baxter, Brian Baxter, 25 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Steven A. Baxter Jr. in 1983.

Services will be held in the spring of 2022. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, 5618 State Route 104, Oswego N.Y. 13126.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

