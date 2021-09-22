OSWEGO – Thomas F. Bertonneau, 66, passed away at home in Oswego, New York, on September 21, 2021, from complications of ALS.

Tom was born in Santa Monica, CA to Daniel and Eleanor (Dickens) Bertonneau. He earned a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature at UCLA in 1989.

He taught literature and composition in Los Angeles, in Michigan, and at SUNY Oswego. He retired in 2020. Tom read and wrote extensively, especially in areas such as literature, philosophy, education, and Antiquity. He had a deep knowledge of music history, aviation history, and science fiction.

Tom was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Daniel and Phillip.

Tom is survived by his wife, Susan (Delaney), and his son, Joseph; by his sister Denise (Gregory) Sollenne and nephew Evan (Lindsey) Eltinge; by his mother-in-law Carol Delaney, sister-in-law Barbie, and brother-in-law Tom; and by his sister-in-law Kathy Bertonneau, nephew Daniel, and niece Nicole.

Tom will be missed by his friends and colleagues, Richard Cocks and Niki Hatzilambrou; by his many correspondents over the years, and by his pals from Old City Hall, especially Larry.

The family will receive friends at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related