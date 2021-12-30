FULTON – Alice (Jones) Dunning, age 87 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place.

Alice was predeceased by her Husband, Howard Dunning, her sons, Thomas and Kenneth Dunning; her mother, Ella Mae (Thomas) and her father, Eugene Jones; along with several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Ellie Sky-Virginia (Walter) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alice was an Onondaga Beaver clan member, born June 14, 1934, on the Onondaga Nation, near Syracuse, New York. Alice was a retiree of Key Bank (downtown Syracuse) and Tops supermarket (Fulton). Alice will be deeply missed and was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor and her amazing baking and cooking.

Funeral service celebrating Alice’s life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery where Alice will be laid to rest with her husband, Howard.

