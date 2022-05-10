VOLNEY, NY – Amos L. Hubbard, 86, of Volney, New York, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital.

He was born in 1935, in Volney, a son to the late Harold and Susie Bellinger Hubbard. Amos was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Fulton VFW and Moose Club. He retired from Armstrong World Industries in Fulton after several years. In his younger years he enjoyed small time farming, had horses, ponies and cows and worked vegetable gardens and gave a lot of it away. Amos enjoyed genealogy and local history.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Hubbard and Marlene Rusaw; one brother, Richard Hubbard and son, Amos Hubbard.

Amos is survived by two sisters, Audrey Motyka and Beverly Sanford; three step-children, Robert Bower, Laurie Bower and Michelle Bowen; one “granddaughter”, the light of his life, Danni Mae Meyers as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say they are indebted to Stacey Meyers for the love and compassion and being his care taker over the years.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2819 County Route 45, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...