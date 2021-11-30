FULTON – Benjamin V. Haggard, Sr. 80, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

He was born in 1940, in Peoria, IL, a son to the late Ezra and Marie Harris Haggard. Ben was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Taiwan, from 1959 to 1962, ranking as Corporal. He was employed in the trucking line industry and retired from Anheuser-Busch as a Business Administrator.

Ben was very passionate for the game of golf and was proud of his hole in one.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 48 years, Patricia (Brient) Haggard; four children, Benjamin Haggard of Corning, Lee Ann Haggard of Oswego, Robert (Julie) Haggard of Painted Post and Daniel Haggard of Oswego; two grandchildren, Jordan and Levi and one sister, Donna Ratliff.

Burial will be in Peck Cemetery, Scriba, in the spring with military honors.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at Peck Cemetery, Scriba.

Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Ben’s memory. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

