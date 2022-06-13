FULTON – Beulah B. Armstrong, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Van Duyn Nursing Home.

She was born in 1938, in Fleming, New York, a daughter to the late Clayton and Mildred (Price) Porter.

Beulah was predeceased by her parents and brother, Eddie.

She is survived by her daughter, Valarie (Russell) White of Colorado; three grandchildren, Tom White of Virginia, Dan White of Colorado and Bernadette White of Colorado; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Ruiz, Keira White, Connor White and Alivia White; one brother, Arthur Porter of Fulton as well as several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 1408 State Route 176, Fulton. Immediately following burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

