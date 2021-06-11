FULTON – Beverly J. (Parker) Mellini, 83, of Fulton, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Onondaga Rehabilitation Center from Alzheimer’s disease.

Beverly was born in Rochester on November 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jessica (Grocutt) Parker. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and worked as a nurse for 53 years. Beverly worked at Taylor Brown Memorial Hospital and retired from W.J. Simmonds, Jr. DMD, PC in 2006. She was an avid gardener, reader, and devoted animal lover.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick A. Mellini and her sister, Elizabeth.

Surviving are her two children; daughter, Annette (Mike) Kerr; son, Frederick (Theresa) Mellini; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Marc) Massad, Jason (Lo) Smith, Matthew and Michael Mellini; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kingsley Massad, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oswego County SPCA https://www.oswegocountyspca.org/ in Beverly’s memory. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

