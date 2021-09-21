FULTON – Bradden J. “Brad” Paulich, age 81 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Brad was a Navy Veteran who proudly served for four years as a Ham Radio Operator. He retired after over 40 years of service Nestle Co. Brad enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino with Sylvia. Brad enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Sylvia; parents, Sylvester and Doris Paulich; brother, Patrick J. Paulich.

Brad is survived by his children, Albert, Marty, Theresa, Patrick and Charles; several grandchildren; sister, Betty Roe; brothers, Earl Paulich and Frank Paulich; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, 1 to 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. A private burial will be held at a date convenient for the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

