FULTON – Brady H. Niver, 16, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. He fought valiantly for eight days but tragically succumbed to the injuries he sustained from a car accident. Brady was born as a triplet in Syracuse, NY to his parents Cliff and Heather (Higgins) Niver.

He was a junior at G. Ray Bodley high school in Fulton. Brady was kind, funny, thoughtful, energetic, brutally honest and a jokester. His strength and determination are what set him apart.

To know Brady is to love Brady. We often called him the “heart collector” because everyone he met; he would keep little pieces of their heart. He loved spending time with people, especially his family. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, he was with his girlfriend, Rylee Marion. Brady loved her fiercely and you could see in their eyes how much they loved each other.

His true passion was wrestling. If he wasn’t on the mat or working out, he was taking down his family at home and watching videos of his idol, Yianni Diakomihalis. Brady was strong. Brady was determined. Brady was a champion in everyone’s hearts. He had a unique ability to bring people together.

Brady leaves behind his loving parents, Cliff and Heather (Higgins) Niver; his triplet sisters, Riley, and Reese; younger sister, Ruthie; grandparents, Martin and Rita (Schremp) Higgins, Steve and Cindy (Bateman) Montana along with his Aunt Kim, Uncle Marty, Aunt Carina (Uncle Rob), Aunt Cory (Uncle Mike) and several great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Parking is available at the Cayuga Community College – Fulton Campus with shuttling donated by Golden Sun bus services to the funeral home.

A funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home followed by burial in Mt. Adnah Cemetery. Due to limited space, the funeral service will be livestreamed via the Foster Funeral Home Facebook page.

