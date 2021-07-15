HANNIBAL, NY – Brian A. Babcock, age 55, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital with his family by his side.

Brian was a proud US Army veteran after 18 years of dedicated service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed reading and playing games on his computer. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his father, and sister, Ramona Sanderson.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Amanda L. Ouimet Babcock; children, Erika Sorar, Melissa Sorar, Miranda (Marshall) Olcott, Nicholas Love, and Tyler Love; mother, Barbara J. Babcock; sister, Delia (Jody) Wells; brother, Adam (Bonnie) Babcock, Leonard Babcock, Keith (Heather) Beach; 7 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1pm with full military honors at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

