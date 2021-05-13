OSWEGO – Carl Dygert, 71, of Oswego, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Oswego Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Little Falls, a son to the late Clifford and Jennie (Rice) Dygert. Carl enjoyed fishing, riding his bicycle and making friends wherever he went. He will always be remembered for his genuine spirit and kind heart.

Carl was predeceased by his sister, Linda Mae Thuss in 2016.

He is survived by his brother, Clifford (Sharon) Dygert, Michael (Ginger) Dygert, John (Tammy) Dygert, Sandy (Janie) Crowningshield and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal with a service to immediately follow.

