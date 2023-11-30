FULTON – November 27, 2023, Charles W. Rowlee, 86, of Old Forge, NY, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023. A native of Scriba, he had resided in Cayuga, NY since 1974 before moving to Old Forge, NY in 1998. He had resided in the Fulton-Oswego area for many years.

Mr. Rowlee retired in 1991 as an elementary school teacher at the Auburn Consolidated School District, where he taught from 1958-91 (33 years). He was a graduate of SUNY Oswego, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 and his master’s degree in 1964. Since his retirement, Mr. Rowlee was a volunteer naturalist at Baltimore Woods, Center for Nature Education in Marcellus.

Mr. Rowlee was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Oswego. He was a member of the CNY Chapter, National Railway Historical Society in Syracuse. He was a life member of the Cayuga County SPCA, a member of the Cayuga Museum in Auburn, the NYS Retired Teachers Association and the Cayuga County Retired Teachers Association. Mr. Rowlee had served with the National Guard based in Oswego from 1954-63. He was also a train master on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad since 1994.

He was predeceased by his sister, Louise L. Sovocool, and his brother, Delos O. Rowlee.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Betty Rowlee; niece, Lynn (Garry) Visconti; and two nephews, David Rowlee and Mark Friske.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 pm on December 7th at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a funeral service to immediately follow. Spring burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cayuga County SPCA, York Street, Auburn or to Baltimore Woods, Marcellus https://baltimorewoods.org/ in Mr. Rowlee’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...