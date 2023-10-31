OSWEGO – October 29, 2023, Clifford Dygert, 71, of Hannibal, NY, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, a son of the late Clifford and Jennie (Rice) Dygert and attended Oswego Schools. Cliff enjoyed spending time fishing, loved music, and was a singer and electric guitarist.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon (Bryant) Dygert; two children; several grandchildren; two brothers; one sister and several nieces and nephews.

In respect to Cliff’s wishes, there will be no services. Foster Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

