FULTON, NY – Constance “Connie” M. Ostness, 74, of Fulton passed away on August 15, 2023.

Born in Fulton to the late Vincenzo and Angelina Marino, she was a life resident of the area. She worked for many years in the parts department at Black Clawson, Fulton. An avid quilter and knitter, she then worked several decades as a sewing and quilting instructor at Herron’s in Fulton, and then for Mission Rose Quiltery and Knittery, in North Syracuse.

Connie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence “Larry” Ostness on April 22, 2022.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Nicholas Ostness (Domenic Rao); sister, Susan “Sue” Spilberg; brother, Theodore “Ted” (Marge) Marino; nieces and nephews, Michael (Krista) Spilberg, Michele (Victor) Hart, and Matthew (Domenica) Marino as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are Friday, August 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

