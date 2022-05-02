PHOENIX, NY – David J. Bieganowski, age 54 of Phoenix, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital with his family by his side.

He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth, and Marguerite Bieganowski; siblings, William Bieganowski, Roxanne Stoutenger and Ralph Bieganowski; uncle, Carl Spaulding; brother-in-law, Eddio Pucello; and son-in-law, Kevin Firenze.

David is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa A. Bieganowski; daughters, Maggie (Troy) Lenz and Leeann (Tom DiNatale) Bieganowski; grandchildren, HayLeigh, Kaydon, and Gavin; mother-in-law, Joyce Spaulding; siblings, Marguerite Pucello, Donna (Mark) Slivinski, Edmund (Kathy) Caruso, Matt (Tammy) Bieganowski, Kenneth Bieganowski, and Barry Bieganowski; sisters-in-law, Ginger Bieganowski and Tina Finlayson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and family friends.

David avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed working with UPS for many years. He was a family man, that loved and cherished his beautiful wife, daughters and especially his grandchildren. He was an amazing person who would give anything to someone in need. He was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service celebrating David’s life at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

