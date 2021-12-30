FULTON – Debra A. Munger, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to Edward and Ruth (Thompson) McCarty. Debra dedicated her life to raising her children. She enjoyed visiting the casino, playing Farmville on Facebook and eating at restaurants.

Debra was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Richard in November.

Surviving are her four children; Bobbi, Richard Jr., Ray, and Ryan; many grandchildren; her parents, Edward, Sr. and Ruth; two brothers; four sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11-1 p.m. on Monday, January 3 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with burial to follow at Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

