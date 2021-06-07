Donald J. Ouellette passed away on June 6, 2021 at the age of 64, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Donald was a devoted father and a family man. His children meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. Anyone who knew Donald knew that he was the most loving father a family could ask for and very proud of all of his children. He had the biggest heart, always thinking of others. His laugh and big personality was contagious to everyone he met.

Donald was an avid outdoorsman, loved nature and spent most of his time with his children, fishing, hunting, at the lake or at the family farm. He retired from Oswego County Energy Recovery Facility.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Estelle and Dennis.

He is survived by his children; Brandy M. (Andy) Brown, Donald T. (Kristen) Ouellette, Angela E. (James) Pietroski, Amber Jean Ouellette and Dustin T. Ouellette; his siblings, Dennis (June) Ouellette, David Ouellette, Jane (George) Horn and Janet (Martin) Westra; his six grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. A service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Sterling Center Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Bishop’s Commons for their care and Oswego County Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either foundation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...