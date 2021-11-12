HANNIBAL, NY – Dorothy L. Durfey, age 79 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital with her family by her side.

Dorothy was a homemaker to her six children and husband, Kenneth. She was an avid hunter when she was younger. She enjoyed bowling, her crafts, gardening, and birdwatching. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially adored her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, daughter, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 26 years, Kenneth J. Durfey; her parents, Milton and Verna Cummins; son, Kevin L. Bardin; and eight of her siblings.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Shirley Hill of Hannibal, Andy (Star) Bardin, Jr of Oswego, Michelle (Dan) Emmons of Oswego, Richard (Mary) Bardin of Hannibal, and Mark (Lisa) Bardin of Mexico; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven siblings; several nieces, nephews and adopted children.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY.

A funeral service celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow in Fairdale Cemetery where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Kenneth.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

