STERLING VALLEY, NY – Duane R. Kyle, 88, of Sterling Valley, New York, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Duane was born in Hannibal, New York, on October 31st, 1933. He grew up in the area on a farm and remained a lifelong resident of the Sterling Valley area.

He married, Evelyn King in 1953 and they raised four boys, Mark, Larry, Craig and David. He was a rural mail carrier for well over 30 years working for Sterling and later the Fulton Post Office.

Duane enjoyed the outdoors and sports. He liked to fish, hunt and garden. He spent many of hours in the garden with his two granddaughters. As for sports, he was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2004. His real passion however was for baseball and softball. He played both fast and slow pitch, well into his 50’s and managed and coached state league baseball for many years. He was an avid Yankees fan.

He was also a fan of his boys. He could often be found in the audience watching his sons play music. This was something he thoroughly enjoyed in his later years. Those who got to know him or sit with him at a show, would be the recipient of wonderful stories and a great history lesson of the area and its current and past residents. The stories and history sharing will be missed.

He is predeceased by his son, Mark Kyle (2013).

Mr. Kyle is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn Kyle; his children Larry Kyle (Lisa Phillips), Craig Kyle (Susan Skif); David Kyle (Kathleen Broadrick); and his two loving granddaughters whom he adored, Eve Kyle and Lea Kyle.

Donations may be made to: Hospice of CNY and Finger Lakes, 990 7th North St Liverpool, NY 13088 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive Auburn, NY 13021. Private family burial will be held in Springbrook Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Turtle Cove Restaurant, Fair Haven, NY.

