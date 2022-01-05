FULTON – Edna N. (LaPointe) Stevenson, 95, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

She attended Solvay Schools. Edna dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed bowling and tending to her garden.

Edna was predeceased by her parents; husband, Harold Stevenson; three sons, Billy, Dickie and Harold; three sisters, Margaret Armstrong, Paula LaPointe and Marion Bova and one brother, Richard LaPointe.

Surviving are her son, David; daughter, Patricia Caltabiano; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A private burial will be in the spring at Jacksonville Cemetery.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

