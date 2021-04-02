FULTON – Edward James Vayner, 81, a well-respected advertising executive and community leader of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2021, after a long illness.

The son of Joseph and Jennie (Heretyk) Vayner, Ed was born December 5, 1939 in Fulton, and graduated from Fulton High School in 1957, and later Syracuse University’s School of Journalism.

Ed began his renowned career at the former Sealright Company in Fulton, within the advertising department, working alongside friend and industry peer Chet Rondomanski, before he left to start his own business in 1970. That decision and an unbridled sense of entrepreneurism and creative enthusiasm would shape his legacy as owner of Ed Vayner & Associates for the next fifty years. He built the agency from the ground up, and provided advertising and public relations services to local, statewide and international clients, until his recent retirement this past August.

Ed Vayner & Associates was well recognized over their tenure for developing strong brands, memorable advertising and PR campaigns, and targeted communications for industries including banking, tourism, economic development, food and beverage, and numerous others.

His firm also provided many former employees and colleagues with diverse agency/industry experience and stepping stone opportunities that would eventually help define their own career paths and entrepreneurial spirit.

Ed was a proud member of the Fulton Lion’s Club, where he served as president for two terms and received the International Melvin Jones Award. He was also a member of the Catholic Charities Board of Directors for over 30 years; WCNY Board of Directors for 10 years; a longstanding volunteer and contributor to the United Way of Greater Oswego County; and was a founding member and past President of the Fulton Historical Society.

His activism shaped local politics as Oswego County Republican Committee Vice Chairman from 1993 to 2001. His advertising agency also provided marketing and campaign support for many candidates over the years.

Ed was a proud and loyal husband to his devoted wife of 55 years Eleanor Murphy Vayner, and was predeceased by their son, David Edward Vayner.

He is also survived by brother Robert Vayner of Fulton, sister Ellen Nowyj of Fulton, and brother Michael (Alice) Vayner of Newport Beach, California.

Ed cherished and loved his many nephews and nieces, as well as their children including: Susan (Robert) Raby of Oswego; Paul Nowyj of Ardmore, Pennsylvania; Michael (Annie) Murphy of Webster, New York; Jennifer (Darren Tosh) Murphy of Lexington KY; RJ (Kate Zarichny) Vayner of Fulton; Andrew (Nicole Averill) Nowyj of Fulton; Jennifer Vayner of Fulton; Nicole (Jeff) Smith of California; and Chelsea (Justin) Warn of California.

Besides his family and business interests, Ed’s personal hobbies included a splendid wooden duck decoy collection he had built over the years. He enjoyed learning, viewing and collecting them, before just recently dispersing the treasures for others to enjoy.

Ed will forever be remembered for his deep, resonating voice and laugh; the love he shared with family and friends; and strong commitment to his clients, partners, and the Fulton community.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Catholic School in Oswego, the Fulton Public Library or the Friends of History in Fulton.

Calling hours will be at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton on Monday, April 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2912 State Route 48, Minetto with Fr. John Canorro officiating.

Face coverings, social distancing and capacity limits will apply in adherence to NYS mandates.

