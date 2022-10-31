PHOENIX, NY – Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro, “Tilly,” of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, while a resident of Elderwood at Liverpool.

She was born on April 10, 1930, in Florence, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd Audas and Nora (Alguiare) Harrington.

Eileen was the vice chairman of the executive committee and was the representative for the committee on the Long-Range Program Development Committee. She was on the committee for three years and a home demonstration member for 10 years, belonging to the Caughdenoy Unit, where she served as an officer.

She served as president of the Sunshine Circle of Pennellville UMC for many years and was an Oswego County Cooperative Extension leader-teacher as well as a 4-H leader. She was active in the Phoenix, NY chapter order of Amaranth-Caughdenoy Lodge, the Phoenix Senior Citizens, and the Phoenix Red Hats.

Eileen was a life member of the order of the Eastern Star of the Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter #105, Phoenix, NY.

She was county leader for the project on cake decorating and assisted with the series on community meal planning, as well as being unit leader for many projects. Over the years she received many baking awards from the NYS Fair for her winning pies and cakes. She served as a Matron of the Oswego County Jail from 1973 to 1977.

Eileen’s interests and hobbies were many and varied, including sewing, gardening and decorating cakes. She was also an active member of many organizations, including P.T.A., Grange, Rebehka Lodge, W.S.C.S., and a den mother for Cub Scouts.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Ray.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Adrienne) of Ellisburg, Ray Lynn (Ellie) of Volney, and Scott (Diane) of Pennellville; grandchildren, Jennifer, Joanne, Alexander, Kimberly and Kyle; 6 greatgrandchildren; stepbrother, Stanley Harrington; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Fund of the Pennellville UMC, P.O. Box 205, Pennellville, NY 13132 or the Phoenix Food Pantry, 226 Bridge Street, Phoenix, NY 13135 or a charity of one’s choice.

A memorial service celebrating Eileen’s life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Rte 54, Pennellville, NY 13132.

