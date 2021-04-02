FULTON – Eleanor ‘Noni’ Romanick, 93, died peacefully at home on March 29, 2021.

Born and raised in Fulton, she was the youngest child of Julia and Antoni Blasczienski.

Eleanor retired from the Fulton School District in 1997. She belonged to St. Michael’s Church and was a lifetime member of Catholic Daughters of America.

She was the wife of the late Paul Romanick. The deep love Eleanor and Paulie had for each other laid a solid foundation for their family and created such strong bonds among them. Their commitment to each other and their family was one of the greatest gifts they shared and will be passed down for generations to come.

Noni, as she was so lovingly known, cherished every moment with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – going camping, playing games, celebrating holidays, and making pierogies together. Some of her grandchildren’s fondest memories come from summers spent at Noni & Grampa’s – swimming in their pool, enjoying s’mores and tractor rides, and catching a ballgame together.

Later in life, Eleanor became an avid sports fan. She enjoyed watching all sports, but especially loved Syracuse Orange basketball.

Noni was the sweetest, most gentle soul with the best sense of humor. To her family she was the strongest, most resilient person they’ve ever known. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, Steven (Lynn) and Allen (Cindy), her daughter, Darlene Ottoway, her grandchildren, Jamie (Mike) Buss, Casey Romanick, Kevin Carpenter (Justin Newcomer), and Dana Ottoway, her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ella, Ryan, Lucy and Mathew, as well as her honorary grandson, Brian Allen. She was predeceased by her husband Paul and her grandson, Dustin Ottoway.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and South Third Streets, Fulton. Burial following at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in Eleanor’s memory can be made to Catholic Daughters of America https://catholicdaughters.org/.

