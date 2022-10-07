FULTON – Faith J. (Fuller) Morin, age 97 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert H. Morin; parents, George and Elva Fuller; sister, Suzanne McGivney; and granddaughter, Morning Star McKay.

Faith is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Margaret) Wilson, Lynda Petrie, Howard (Susan) Wilson, Randolph Wilson, and Lori Wilson; stepchildren, Susan (Rocky) Burnett, Sharon Grady, and Melissa (Howard) Dunn; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews; and friends.

Faith was most proud of her degree she earned in 1946 as the first Nursing Class of Syracuse University’s Cadet program. She retired from the Volney Elementary School after 17 years as the school nurse. She was an active member in All Saints Episcopal church. She served on the board of the preservation of Mt. Adnah Cemetery and was a member of the DAR. Faith was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Faith’s name to All Saints Episcopal Church, 153 S 1st St #1716, Fulton, NY 13069 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or Fulton Historical Society, 177 S 1st St, Fulton, NY 13069. A private memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Faith will be laid to rest in Mt. Adnah Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

