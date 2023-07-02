February 17, 2023

FULTON – Fern E. Parsons, 92, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on February 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late Claude and Doris Rice in Denio, Oregon and as a child returned to Mt. Pleasant.

Fern was an active member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she led the choir for 40 plus years. She was also a member of the Mt. Pleasant Grange No. 349.

She owned and operated Parsons Grocery in Mt. Pleasant from 1967 to 1977. Fern later worked in the Accounting Department for Miller Brewery in Fulton, retiring in 1987.

Fern enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States with her husband Ivan and family. Her greatest joy was her family, she was always there for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Ivan; daughter, Claudia Smart and brother, Willis Rice.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Colleen Scott, Laurie (Craig) Nelson and Diane (Joe) Baldwin; grandchildren, Christopher, Jamie, Peter, Coral, Craig, Michelle, Joey, Christy, Justin and Jordon; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Clark and brother, Richard Rice.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2819 County Route 45, Fulton, NY 13069.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Mt. Pleasant Grange No. 349, C/O Pamela Thorpe-Mossotti, 3319 Milton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13219

The burial will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Northern (a.k.a. Western) Cemetery (located across the street from the church).

Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Mt. Pleasant Grange No. 349, C/O Pamela Thorpe-Mossotti, 3319 Milton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13219

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...