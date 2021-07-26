FULTON – Fred L. Craig, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his sons.

Fred was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ricky.

Surviving are his two sons, Daniel, and Fred; three sisters, Joy, Louise, and Laura; two grandchildren; two aunts; one uncle; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 30 at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12 pm at the Elks Lodge, 57 Pierce Dr., Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

