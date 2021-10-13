FAIR HAVEN, NY – Frieda Sheldon of Fair Haven, New York, passed away on October 11, 2021 after a long illness.

She was born on September 30, 1929 in Schwabach, Germany. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting as well as gardening. She loved shopping, feeding her wild birds as well as traveling. She also enjoyed her many pets throughout the years.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, George Sheldon; her children, Ingrid Smith, George Sheldon and Patricia Wood; her grandchildren, Nicole Grenz, Lacie Price, George Sheldon IV, Allison Sheldon and Colter Wood, as well as several great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, George Gerold; her sister, Martha Gerold; and her granddaughter, Shayna Sheldon. Her kind, gentle and generous spirit will live on in those whose lives she touched.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fair Haven Community Church on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at noon. The graveside services are private and will be held at the Mt. Adnah Cemetery in Fulton, New York on Monday, October 18, 2021. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...