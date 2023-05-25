FAIR HAVEN, NY, – May 21, 2023, George E. Sheldon, Jr., 93, of Fair Haven, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. Born in Weedsport, NY, he was a son to the late George Sr. and Eva (Galloway) Sheldon. He served in US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany where he met his wife, Frieda. After his military service, George worked as a home mover and relocated many houses to prepare for the construction of the Sealright building in Fulton. He also moved the home in Fair Haven that he lived in for the remainder of his life. He retired from the Xerox Corp where he worked in maintenance and engineering. George enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and boating. He loved going to the Oswego and Fulton racetracks. George was a talented carpenter and could restore and rebuild antique engines.

He was predeceased by his wife, Frieda, and his granddaughter, Shayna Sheldon.

Surviving are his three children, Ingrid Smith, George Sheldon III, and Patricia Wood; his grandchildren, Nicole Grenz, Lacie Price, George Sheldon IV, Allison Sheldon, and Colter Wood and several great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm

on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

