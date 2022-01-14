FULTON – Gerald D. “Jerry” Allen, age 82, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022 with his family by his side after a brief illness.

Jerry was a life-long resident of Fulton, New York. He owned and operated Jerry’s Barber Shop for 54 years, before retiring in 2015.

He was an avid sports fan and participated, coached and officiated sports throughout his life, including softball and basketball. He loved watching and supporting his three daughters, and later his four grandchildren, compete in athletics all through their high school and college years. He loved fishing, some of his most treasured memories were his fishing trips to Canada with his dear friends Stan, Shorty and John. Jerry enjoyed golfing, and up until his death, you could find him hitting the links with his wife, Sharon.

Jerry lived life with a wonderful sense of humor and instilled that in his children and grandchildren. He loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone, always with a sense of humor and usually a good joke. It made his day to go to the barber shop to catch up and tell stories with his beloved customers and friends.

Jerry was a long-time member of the Fulton Elks Club, a 32-year member of Oswego Country Club and a past Fulton Softball Association Umpire-in-Chief.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sharon (Ford). His daughters; Tamie Allen, Kathy (Mike) Fitzpatrick and Annette (Ron) Cotton, all of Fulton. His grandchildren; Curt (Molly) Fitzpatrick of Tully, NY, Craig (Alex) Fitzpatrick of Fulton, NY, Kay (Nate) Driscoll of Victor, NY and Cameron (Michaela) Cotton of San Luis Obispo, CA and his nine great-grandchildren; Collins, Oliver & Cooper Fitzpatrick; Quinn & Connor Fitzpatrick, Rory & Declan Driscoll and Charlie & Rose Cotton.

Jerry is also survived by nine siblings; Donnie (Valerie), Edna Hoffman, Bruce (Debbie), David (Deb Lawrence), Bonnie (Rick) Kitts, Carol (Al) Barber, Terry (Nancy Sullivan) Merritt, Connie (Jeff Myers) Marino and Crystal (Mike) Lockwood.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Isabel Allen; a brother, George Allen and a sister, Sally Allen.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, an adoring father and a very proud grandfather. We love you and will miss you. Rest in peace, Peepaw.

Foster Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID concerns, services will be private. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be scheduled for the spring/summer 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Tavern On the Lock, 24 S. 1st Street, Fulton, all customers of Jerry along with friends and family are welcome to join us.

Contributions in Jerry’s memory can be made to Hazel’s Hope, a charity near and dear to the family’s heart, and mailed to Hazel’s Hope, Colleen Shaw, 59 Sullivan Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035. Hazel’s Hope is a non-profit organization focused on providing financial assistance to families of children with special needs (https://hazels-hope.org).

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related