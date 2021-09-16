OSWEGO COUNTY – Gerald W. “Jerry” Coe, of Brooksville, Florida, formerly of Brewerton, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born April 6, 1940, in Solvay, New York, to the late Francis W. and Mary E. (Papke).

Jerry was a commercial truck driver for Teamsters Local 317, Syracuse, NY, who retired in 1992 after 31 years of service. Jerry’s adage was to “stay between the white lines.” Jerry was a member of the Retirees of Teamsters Local 317, and Elks Lodge No. 2582. He loved hunting and fishing, going to flea markets, watching old westerns, and spending time with family.

Gerald is predeceased by his brothers Robert and Donald.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia A. (Barton), his daughter, Roxanne Storrs of Auburn, NY, son Richard of Florida, and son Randy (Lori) of Constantia, NY. Also surviving are his 7 grandchildren, Richard, Justin, Bruce, Brian, Andrew, Zachary and Frederick, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren along with brothers Phillip, Arnold, Kenneth, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

At the family’s request, private services will be held at Foster Funeral Home, Fulton. Graveside services open to family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Roosevelt Cemetery, Rt 49, Pennellville, New York.

A Celebration of life will be following the services from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fuller Taylor American Legion Post 915, Rt 49, Central Square, New York. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to the A Chapters Health of Hospice in Florida.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...