FULTON – Jack S. Durfey, 94, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Volney, New York, he was a son to the late Albert and Lillian (Chubb) Durfey. Jack was a lifelong resident of Fulton, graduating from Fulton High School. He served in the US Navy during WWII then following his military service he worked as the purchasing agent for Armstrong Cork, retiring after over 30 years. Jack was a talented singer and was a member of the Fulton Men’s Chorus. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed camping and spending the winters in Florida with his wife. Jack especially loved spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Manwaring) Durfey; five siblings, James, Charles, Helen, Leon, and his twin sister, Jean.

Surviving are his children, Richard (Elizabeth) Durfey, Debora (William) Chapman, Patricia (John) Kulie and Barbara (Donald) Clonch; seven grandchildren, Sean, Kimberly, Allison, Katielynn, Patrick, Paige and Douglas; eight great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Marsha, Barbara, Nancy and Diane; brother-in-law, Billy and several nieces and nephews.

In respect to Jack’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Family will have a private committal service at Peck Cemetery at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...