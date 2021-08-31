FULTON – Jacquelyn R. Leotta, 58, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly at Oswego Hospital on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Born in Fulton, she was the daughter to the late John and Phyllis (Trino) Coleman. Jackie graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1980 then went on to receive her BS in Elementary Education from SUNY Oswego, a Master’s degree in Reading from SUNY Oswego and a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from LeMoyne College. She was currently working as an Alternative Education Teacher for the Fulton City School District.

Jackie enjoyed horseback riding with her daughter, listening to 70’s and 80’s classic rock while dancing with her husband, Michael. She loved fashion, being social, boating and trips to Old Forge and the Adirondacks. Above all, Jackie loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a sarcastic Irish girl who was always seeking out an opportunity to teach.

She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Mary Leotta in 2016.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Michael; two children, Christopher (Amy) Leotta, Samantha (Joshua) Crego; four grandchildren, Noah and Niko Leotta and Colton and Reagan Crego; father-in-law, Rosario Leotta, her best friend, Silvan Johnson and many extended family members.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 4 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and Buffalo Streets, Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

