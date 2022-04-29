FULTON – James V. Terramiggi, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home after a long illness on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with his daughter by his side.

Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Joseph and Virginia (Alfano) Terramiggi. Jim was a lifelong resident of Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1968. After graduation, he was drafted by the US Army and served during the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of two bronze stars.

Jim served his community in a variety of ways, as a police officer, sportswriter, a veteran’s councilor, and a commissioner for the Oswego County Board of Elections. In his free time, he was a knee-high basketball and a Men’s Class A slow-pitch softball coach, leading his softball team to a State Championship. Jim was an avid bingo player and a NY Yankees fan.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Cheryl and Ann and his brother, Chris.

Surviving are his daughter, Lindsay (Chris Chilton) Terramiggi; granddaughter, Alexandria Tarolli; former wife, Patricia Kuhl; six siblings, Debbie (Barry), John (Clare), Joe (Shirley), Tony (Colleen), David, Mike (Heidi), Paul (Debbie), and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery on Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ in Jim’s memory.

