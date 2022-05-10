FULTON – Jean (Kush) Barrus, age 88 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A Fulton native, she was the daughter of the late, Stephen and Anna (Michaellszyn) Kush who migrated to the USA in the late 1800s from Ukraine.

Jean started her career as an administrative secretary first for Armstrong then Diltz (Black Clawson/Davis-Standard) and later after 25 plus years of service retired from Sealright (Huhtamaki) all of Fulton. Jean had a great appreciation for music, attending and enjoying all the local community musicians’ events. She was a member of the Polish Home, Women’s Club and Garden Club where her creative flower arranging talents won her recognition awards.

Jean was surrounded by a large family and a large group of close friends that she loved spending time, holidaying, lunching, picnicking, barbecuing, beaching, boating, dancing, and especially dining with. Jean and Charlie were a part of the “Supper Club” that with all their friends would gather at varying restaurants throughout the area once a month every month for an astonishing 45 years. Spending time outdoors with nature, gardening was her absolute passion, and she took great pride in her landscape and flower bed designs that always made for an incredible beautifully manicured home and garden.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband the beloved, Charlie Barrus; her sisters, Sarah Kush, Kay (Johnny) Siembor, Rose (Ted) Siembor, Julie (Howard) Cushman, Josephine (Dick) Hitchcock; brother, Nick (Arlene) Kush; and sisters-in-law, Colleen (Barrus) Wilcox and Beverly (Barrus) Cughan.

Jean will be forever cherished by her children, Scott Barrus, and Stephanie (Derick) Barrus-Stone; nieces, Roselle (Gary) Abyad and Stephanie (Bill) Simmons; several nieces and nephews from the Siembor, Kush and Cughan families; and her beloved cat, Bear.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, corner of Rochester and S. 3rd Street, with a burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...