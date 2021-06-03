John David O’Leary passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, with his family by his side.

John retired out of New Process Gear in 1996. Upon retirement he said he didn’t miss the work, but he missed the guys in the cafeteria. He married his wife Kay in 1983. The two of them spent many happy years together. John loved working in his wood shop and built beautiful cabinets, tables, chairs and more. He and Kay enjoyed camping and going to races. They traveled to quite a few different Nascar races. John also enjoyed the races at Oswego Speedway. They always had cats and John was often seen in his chair with his cats purring on his lap. Many of the cats were strays that they adopted.

John was predeceased by his parents, John & Mary O’Leary.

John leaves behind his loving wife Kay, her daughters, Nancy (Edward) Peckham, Janet (Amed Perrotta) Raymer. His grandchildren, Eric (Karen) Peckham, Alan (Kristina) Peckham, Sara (Justin) White, Christopher (Meagan) Raymer, Aaron (Bryan) Raymer, Shannon Perrotta & Raymond Raymer. John had ten great grandchildren.

He leaves behind his sister, Kathy (Murray) Grossman and their children Liz Grossman & Marnell McNamara. Jacqueline Kelley and her daughter Shannon. Brian (Beth) Grossman their children Brady, Zoe & Sylvie. Sarah (Patrick) Leonard and their children, Jack, Grace, Clare &, Kait and several great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Alzheimer’s organization or any local pet shelters.

