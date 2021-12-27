FULTON – John “Jack” W. Davis, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at home.

He was born in 1938, in Scriba, a son to the late William and Ella Hall Davis. Jack was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. serving from 1955-1958. He married Phyllis Cotton in 1957. Jack retired from the Operating Engineers Local 545 and was the owner and operator of Davis & Son’s Garage in Fulton for many years. He was lifetime member of the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club. Jack was an avid hunter and gardener.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, June (Davis) King.

Jack will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife, Phyllis Davis; four children, James (Mary Jane) Davis of Texas, Thomas (Sue) Davis, Patricia (Vickie Penniman) Davis and Ella (Tim) Brown all of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Stephanie) Davis, Jonathan (Holly) Davis, Jenna (Manuel) Bosquez, Danielle (Greg) McKeown, Sean Davis, Megan Brown and Erika Brown; eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Brooklynn, Ella, Eli, Mason, Wyatt, Vivian and Ada; one brother, Robert (Kathy) Davis as well several nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Phoenix, NY in the spring. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital or to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jack’s memory. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

