FULTON – Joseph R. Viscome, Jr., 75, a life resident of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Joseph Sr., and Jeanette (Galini) Viscome. Joseph enjoyed WWII history, listening to old time radio shows, and visiting the Fulton Public Library.

Surviving are his brother, Bill (Felicia) Viscome; sister, Carol Johnson; nieces, Sarah Viscome, Valarie Johnson, Joanne Johnson Swearingen and Sabrina Johnson Espinoza; nephews, Joshua (Alissa) Viscome and Joseph (Jessica) Viscome; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held with family. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Fulton Public Library, 160 S. 1st St. Fulton, NY 13069, in Joseph’s memory. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

