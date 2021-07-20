HANNIBAL, NY – Judith M. Calkins, 60, was born on April 13, 1961, and passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

She attended Hannibal High School and has lived in Hannibal most of her life. She enjoyed horses, playing cards and shooting pool but most of all she enjoyed her family. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her son, Brandon MacDonald in 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Nathen (Nicole) MacDonald of PA and Joshua MacDonald of Hannibal; grandchildren, Sylsa, Zaniel MacDonald of Hannibal, Sophie MacDonald of Hannibal, Makaylee, Bradley, and Rayden MacDonald of Jordan; mother, Carol Harris of Hannibal; father, Raymond Dulin of Byrdstown, TN; sisters, Debbie Brett and Renee (Mike) Dulin of Hannibal; brother, Ray (Lauri) Dulin of Hannibal; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

