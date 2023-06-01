PORT RICHEY, FL – Kathleen Coleman Flint, 71, a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at her home in New Port Richey, Florida. Kathy and her husband, James, resided in their Florida home for many years. Kathy was born in Oswego County, NY on July 22, 1951. She was a daughter to the late Thomas and Marion Coleman of Fulton NY.

Kathy lived most of her life in Fulton, NY. She worked for many years at Nestles and General Electric in Liverpool. She was an honorary member of the VFW and a member of the Eagles Club in New Port Richey. She attended the Hannibal Community Church each Sunday via livestream, to watch her grandson, Reverend Adam Svereika. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, loved gambling and going on cruises.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Peter Maliszewski, and her four siblings, Jack Coleman, Ruth Roohr, Carol Greeney and William Coleman.

Surviving are her husband of 24 years, James Flint; five children, Tina (Erik) Svereika, Melisa (Kevin) Collins, Kathie (Steve) Terry, Peter Maliszewski and Kristie (Robert) Damewood; three step-children, James (Jackie) Flint, Robert (Debbie) Flint and Lisa (Tom) Hughes; 21 grandchildren including her grandson, Justin Maliszewski whose daughter, Kathleen, will carry on her great grandmother’s name;16 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews that she was close to like siblings and several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

