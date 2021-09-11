FULTON – Kathleen “Kathy” Edith Vidiksis, 65, of Fayetteville passed away September 5, 2021.

She was born on August 7, 1956, in Fulton, New York, to the late John Joseph and Dorothy Mae Stania.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents.

Kathy is survived by her children, John (Amanda) Vidiksis, III, and Jennifer (Philip) Hullinger; her grandchildren, John Vidiksis, IV, and Christian, Geneva, Brooklyn, Aurianna, and Brendan Hullinger; her former spouse, John Paul Vidiksis, Jr.; as well as a large extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fayetteville, GA. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the N. Volney Cemetery in North Volney, New York at 10 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

