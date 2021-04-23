OSWEGO – Kathy L. Humphrey, 63, of Oswego passed away March 11, 2021 after a very brief illness.
Spring burial will be on Monday, April 26 at 3 pm. in Vermillion Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
