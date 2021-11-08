FULTON – Kolleen A. Guernsey, 57, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in 1964, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Erwin Ouderkirk, Sr. and Keitha Bonnie.

Kolleen was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Kathy and Kelly Ouderkirk.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Guernsey; two children, Michael (Alexis Cornwell) Guernsey and Amanda (Kyle Boneaparte) Guernsey; one granddaughter, Keyiara Guernsey; three siblings, Deborah Peterson, Pamela Peterson and Erwin Ouderkirk, Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway, Fulton.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...